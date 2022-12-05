SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 107th Annual Banquet, hosted by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, is set to be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the McNease Convention Center.

This time-honored tradition that is unique to San Angelo will be celebrating its 107th year beginning at 5:30 p.m. According to a release from the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, they have been working to bring together the business community in order to honor those who are dedicated to promoting progress, moving forward and striving for success.

The chamber shares that this evening will recognize the outstanding citizens and volunteers in the community along with highlighting the accomplishments of the 2022 Chamber year for Board Chair Janet Karcher. There will be a preview of the 2023 goals for Randy Brooks, the incoming board chair and the ceremonial naming of the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce invites organizations, businesses, community partners and individuals to join in the occasion. Tickets are now on sale until January 24, 2023, on the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce website.

Individual tickets are on sale for $55 and tables of 10 can be bought for $650 during early bird registration, which ends January 9 at 12 p.m. Late registration will begin at 12:01 p.m. on January 9 and through January 24 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be $65 for individuals and $700 for a table of 10.

Table reservations will receive reserved seating and digital recognition during the banquet.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities contact Vice President of Events and Fundraising Tricia Peterson at tricia@sanangelo.org or by calling (325) 655-4136.