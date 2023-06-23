SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From Phantom of the Opera to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Jr., the San Angelo Broadway Academy has completely changed gears to put together a new musical performance in just three weeks of rehearsal.

The King and Queen talking to Prince Christopher, who is in between them, during San Angelo Broadway Academy’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

“So we come in at 9 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. for every day for about two weeks then we are here at the Murphey and do that again,” Matthew Martinez explained when asked what rehearsals have been like for the cast and crew.

Martinez, who will be a senior in the 2023-2024 school year, will be leading the night as Prince Christopher in SABA’s production.

Martinez shared he enjoys playing his role as Prince Christopher because this production is different than what others think of when it comes to Cinderella. “This version has more of a human sense to him with more of a dialogue and more of a backstory instead of just being the prince that falls in love with Cinderella,” he said.

“You kind of see the two characters come together because of their past and it just adds more of the human aspect to it,” said Martinez.

Addyson Sonnenberg as Cinderella during San Angelo Broadway Academy production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Addyson Sonnenberg, who has been with SABA for 9 years, said she had to wipe her mind from Phantom of the Opera for the quick turnaround to play Cinderella in the organization’s production.

Sonnenberg shared she relates to Cinderella because of her love for being herself and making everyone happy. “I think for me she is just a lovable character.”

The audience will enjoy the show, from the singing and dancing to the humor of Cinderella’s stepfamily. “At points, they show their mean side but they find a way to make it funny,” Sonnenberg said.

SABA’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Jr. will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 in the Murphey Performance Hall. The show will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets or to find out more about the musical.