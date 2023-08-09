The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts across the Comcho River. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — On Aug. 8, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts President and CEO of 38 years officially retired.

Howard Taylor officially retired on Aug. 1, 2023, according to a press release from the art museum.

SAMFA shares that Taylor was awarded the Texas Association of Museum’s President’s Award in 2004 and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award in 2005. He also accepted the John L. Nau III Award for Excellence in Museums from the Texas Historical Commission on April 1, 2001.

“It has been my privilege to provide leadership and help build this deeply community-engaged museum and work with all the wonderful people I have come to know in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. I look forward to the continued progress and exciting future that I foresee for our museum,” said Taylor.

Many things were accomplished and achieved during Taylor’s time at SAMFA. The museum shared how it has been the only art museum to receive the American Institute of Architects National Service Award.

“The museum also received the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Museum Service Award in a ceremony at the White House in 2003,” SAFMA said.

Talor stepped into a development director and president emeritus position to help with the transition to new leadership. Alex Freeman began the position as president and CEO in January 2023. Freeman leads the museum “the vision, strategy, and operations of a dynamic and diverse cultural institution that showcases the artistic heritage and creativity of the Concho Valley and West Texas,” the museum explained.

Freeman has a MA in Art Education from the University of Texas at Austin and a Portfolio Certificate in Non-profit Management from the LBJ School of Public Affairs. He has collaborated with and supported the professional development of museum professionals across the state of Texas and beyond, SAMFA shared.

“I believe that under the new leadership of Alex Freeman, SAMFA is positioned to have a strong and dynamic future,” said Taylor.