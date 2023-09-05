The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts across the Comcho River. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announced Tuesday that their program called Art Thursday will be returning to the Education Studio.

Activities will begin Sept. 14 and continue through Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, for free, at the museum. Art Thursday is tailored for ages four and up but all ages are welcome to attend.

According to a press release from SAMFA, September’s Art Thursday activities will include Back-to-School door hangers, Build-a-Badge, Henry O. Flipper Buffalo Soldier and bison tracking.

During October those who participate will get to create a monarch butterfly, DIY spider prints, create Jack-O-Lanterns Paper Faces, ghost sculptures, Dia de Los Muertos altars and practice EnPlein Air painting.

The museum shares November’s and December’s activities will have felt pie magnets, Build-a-Turkey print, watercolor fall tree, DIY snowflakes, wooden toy build and popsicle Christmas tree.

Despite the main building being under construction, the Education Studio has not been impacted. SAMFA invites families to the studio and to participate in the weekly activities.

The Education Studio is at 1 Love St. in the breezeway of the museum.