SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announced an interim director and the departure of the newly elected president and CEO on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Alex Freeman joined the museum as a director in Sept. of 2022 and stepped into a position as the president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. The SAMFA shared that Freeman will no longer be with the museum starting Sept. 1, 2023.

“We wish Alex the very best and will begin a professional search immediately for an individual who will lead the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts into the future,” said Tom Gregg, SAMFA’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Laura Huckaby courtesy San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Although Freeman will no longer be with the museum, SAMFA is moving forward with positivity. The SAMFA Board of Trustees named Laura Romer Huckaby as the museum’s interim director, the release shares.

“We have full confidence in Laura, and we’ll move forward to celebrate our beautiful new roof, new exhibits, and new vision during our Grand Re-Opening in the first quarter of 2024,” Gregg said. “Our commitment to serving San Angelo and the Concho Valley is steadfast.”

Huckaby, who is a Burlington, N.C. native, has been at the art museum since 2012 and serves as an assistant director and curator. Through this position, she oversaw the growth of the museum’s collections of art including Texas art, Spanish colonial art, American glass and ceramic art. The museum shared that Hackuby has continued to manage a constantly changing exhibit lineup and assists with day-to-day operations. She also supervises the curatorial and facilities departments.

Huckaby received a bachelor’s degree in art education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in art history from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Huckaby furthered her education through graduate-level training in linguistics and anthropology before going to Papua New Guinea. Here she served as a missionary with Wycliffe Bible Translators from 2006 to 2009.