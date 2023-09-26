SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Salvation Army San Angelo announced on Sept. 26 that two new leaders will be joining them from the Salvation Army in San Antonio.

The Salvation Army shares that more officer moves take place in June, however, due to serious health concerns, Majors Angel and Valerie Calderon decided to take sick leave after serving the community for over two years.

Major Alfonso Martinez and Adriana Martinez, leaders of The Salvation Army in San Angelo since 2023.

Majors Alfonso Martinez and wife Adriana Martinez transferred from The Salvation Army in San Antonio to fulfill leadership and oversee local programs and services.

“We know that God has great plans for The Salvation Army in San Angelo and we are excited to be appointed here,” said Major Alfonso Martinez, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in San Angelo.

The Salvation Army shares that Major Martinez previously served as a leader of the Salvation Army in several other Texas cities including San Antonio, Planview, El Paso and Harlingen. He also led in Atlanta, Georgia.

“My wife and I are ready to get to work and are looking forward to working alongside our dedicated staff and volunteers and getting out in the community as we head into the busy Christmas season,” said Major Martinez.

“We are so appreciative for this community’s support of The Salvation Army and look forward to meeting everyone as we seek to serve the needs of San Angelo,” said Major Martinez.

For more information about The Salvation Army or to find ways you can help those in the community, visit the office at 34 W. 3rd St. or call (325) 655-6981. Donations are accepted online through The Salvation Army’s website or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.