SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Over 380 children will get to open presents on Christmas morning through The Salvation Army of San Angelo’s annual Angel Tree program.

Individuals and businesses can adopt an ‘angel’ for a Salvation Army Angel Tree at Super Walmarts, Sam’s Club and Sunset Mall. Paper angels hanging on the Angel Tree represent children and senior citizens who might not receive a gift this year without the Angel Tree program.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Major Adriana Martinez of The Salvation Army of San Angelo. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who play a significant role in bringing joy to children’s hearts this Christmas.”

Those who cannot shop in person for an “angel” this year can help make a family Christmas by purchasing an item from Walmart’s “Registry for Good”. Click here to see the registry or visit The Salvation Army of San Angelo website and click “Purchase a Gift for a Precious Angel”.

Here are ways to help The Salvation Army Angel Tree:

Adopt an angel at Super Walmarts, Sam’s Club and Sunset Mall

Host an Angel Tree at your business or church

Volunteer for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program

For more information contact Janet Leonard at Janet.Leonard@uss.salvationarmy.org or call (325) 655-6988

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community, local businesses, and volunteers who work alongside The Salvation Army,” added Martinez. “Together, we are making the season brighter for people in need in our community.”

For more information about the Angel Tree program or to volunteer to ring a bell, call (325) 655-6981, go to The Salvation Army of San Angelo website, or visit their office at 34 W 3rd St.