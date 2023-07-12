SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Salvation Army helped San Angelo beat the heat by handing out box fans with the help of Westlake Ace Hardware Store on Wednesday, July 12.

Cars were lined up well before the event to receive one of 45 free fans as triple-digit temperatures continues. The Salvation Army gave out all the fans donated by Westlake Ace Hardware Store within one hour.

“Today we have a beautiful activity that we celebrate every year. This activity is that we provide fans for the community,” said the Salvation Army’s Commanding Officer Angel Calderon. “We have a number of fans and it’s free, it’s free.”

Fans were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.