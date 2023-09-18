SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A Wall Halloween tradition got a shout-out from a country music star after Circle S Acres announced the corn maze theme for 2023.
According to a Facebook post made by Circle S on Sept. 5, the corn maze was designed in honor of country legend Reba McEntire – Leading to her invite the community to participate in this year’s maze. Click here to watch the video.
The season will open on Sept. 30 and continue through Nov. 4. It will be $2 to enter the property. To make your way through the corn maze, admission is as follows:
- Adults – $8
- Children – $5
- 2 and under – Free
The $2 admission fee will be included with the corn maze.
Cirlce S Acres will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays On Saturdays, the community is welcome to participate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each day Cirlce S Acres is open there will be a pumpkin patch, corn maze, Cirlce S Express Train, playground, fun activities, food and drinks.
To find out more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Circle S Acres website.