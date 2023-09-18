SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A Wall Halloween tradition got a shout-out from a country music star after Circle S Acres announced the corn maze theme for 2023.

According to a Facebook post made by Circle S on Sept. 5, the corn maze was designed in honor of country legend Reba McEntire – Leading to her invite the community to participate in this year’s maze. Click here to watch the video.

Circle S Corn Maze 2023 featuring Reba McEntire

The season will open on Sept. 30 and continue through Nov. 4. It will be $2 to enter the property. To make your way through the corn maze, admission is as follows:

Adults – $8

Children – $5

2 and under – Free

The $2 admission fee will be included with the corn maze.

Cirlce S Acres will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays On Saturdays, the community is welcome to participate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each day Cirlce S Acres is open there will be a pumpkin patch, corn maze, Cirlce S Express Train, playground, fun activities, food and drinks.

To find out more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Circle S Acres website.