SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Railway Museum of San Angelo will have an extra twinkle as a group comes in to turn the museum into a wonderland for Christmas.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo announced Tuesday, Nov. 14, that The Decor Group is donating a dazzling 1000 colored C9 bulbs and an array of Christmas lights for the 2023 holiday season. The Christmas display at the museum will light up the first weekend of December to coincide with the Concho Christmas Celebration.

“On behalf of the Railway Museum and the entire community, I extend our heartfelt thanks to The Decor Group for their wonderful gift,” said Suzanna Valenzuela the President of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. “The donation of 1000 C9 bulbs in vibrant Red, Green, Blue, Orange, and Cool White, along with a stunning Christmas tree and the delightful addition of a Volkswagen bus face for our static train display, will truly bring a festive spirit to downtown San Angelo.”

A rendering of what the lights donated by The Decor Group to the Railway Museum of San Angelo will look like on a blue engine. A red and white Volkswagen van is on the front of the train with a Christmas tree on top.

A rendering of the side of the blue engine decorated in light with a Christmas tree on top donated by The Decor Group.

President of The Decor Group and San Angelo native, Brandon Stephens, shared how he was always struck by the town’s rich history and vibrant culture.

“The community’s leaders have done a remarkable job preserving this heritage, especially the city’s railway history, which is a cornerstone of our local story,” he said. “The Railway Museum is a true gem, a testament to our past that continues to add life and energy to our downtown area. Last year, my visit to the museum left me in awe. It’s an honor to contribute to such an important piece of our city’s history and help draw attention to this incredible institution.”

The Railway Museum of San Angelo welcomes everyone to check out the Christmas light display as they blend together history and holiday cheer in downtown San Angelo.

“This generous contribution will not only brighten our museum but also create a magical atmosphere for all visitors to enjoy this Christmas season,” said Valenzuela.