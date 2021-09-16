Railway Museum of San Angelo to bring Rail Safety Awareness

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo would like for citizens to take Rail Safety seriously by raising awareness alongside Operation Lifesaver and local partners, according to a release from the Railway Museum of San Angelo on Thursday.

The release adds, highway-grade crossing crashes during the year of 2020 resulted in 11 people killed and another 67 injured in the State of Texas, and pedestrian/railroad trespass incidents on railroad property during 2020 resulted in 31 persons killed and another 60 injured in the State of Texas.+

In observance of Rail Safety Week (September 20th-26th) the Railway Museum of San Angelo, Operation Lifesaver, and local partners will be teaming up to help spread an important message, HELP #STOPTrackTragedies. Greater safety awareness reduces highway-rail grade crossing crashes and pedestrian/railroad incidents. Follow the Railway Museum of San Angelo on Facebook to share announcements with your friends & family, and wear red on Friday September 24 for Rail Safety.

Remember to be rail smart: Look Listen & Live!

Think Safety First:

Never walk on the railroad tracks. Walking on the tracks is illegal and highly dangerous.

Drivers should never stop on the tracks.

Avoid snapping photos on railroad tracks. A train can pass through at any time.

Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo