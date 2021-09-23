Rail Safety Week Proclamation to be read on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo to observe Rail Safety Week with the reading of the Rail Safety Week Proclamation on Saturday, September 25, 2021, according to a release on Thursday.

As the final few days of Rail Safety Week (September 20th-26th, 2021) approach us, The Railway Museum of San Angelo continues to educate both drivers and pedestrians of warning signs and railway facts to ensure safe decisions are made when at or near highway-rail grade crossings.

Picture a car driving over a soda can and crushing it, this would be the same result of a train crushing a car. The impact could certainly be fatal, therefore obeying warning signs and keeping a safe distance help reduce track tragedies or injuries. Rail safety laws and signage apply to everyone of all ages and every demographic.

At 11:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 (at the Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S Chadbourne St), City of San Angelo Council Member SMD3 Harry Thomas, will read the Rail Safety Week Proclamation, as read by Mayor Brenda Gunter earlier this week. The museum will provide Rail Safety Materials, including a FREE taco coupon from Taco Bell to all guests