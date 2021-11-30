Project Dignidad offers vouchers for children’s school shoes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Project Dignidad and Shoe Department in Sunset Mall are teaming up to provide vouchers for children’s school shoes, according to a release from Project Dignidad on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The vouchers, valued at $50, are for school-age children through 18 years of age to get one pair of shoes and one package of socks from the Shoe Department in Sunset Mall.

The vouchers are available at Project Dignidad, located in Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 313 W. Ave. N in San Angelo.

When picking up the voucher, the parent or guardian needs proof of income and proof of child’s name, one voucher per child will be given. The child/children must be present at the Shoe Department when purchasing the shoes.

The vouchers will be valid until March 15, 2022.

Project Dignidad is an ecumenical ministry providing food and clothing to individuals and families in emergency situations since 1976, it is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

For more information, please call (325) 777-1304.