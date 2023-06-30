SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Preparations for the San Angelo tradition of a concert and firework show are underway this year.

On June 30 workers started the set-up of fencing for the event, which is expected to attract thousands of people from across the Concho Valley.

On July 3 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Downtown San Angelo Association will be sponsoring the Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks at the Riverstage.

Those in attendance will get the chance to watch the Lake View Mariachi Band, Los Caciques, Jazz Concho, and The San Angelo Community Band live.

Admission is free and gates open at 12 p.m. Monday.