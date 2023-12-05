SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A popular local hotspot, Buttercup All Day Cafe, has announced it will soon be shutting its doors.

On December 2, 2023, Buttercups owners announced they would be closing the coffee shop doors after a nearly year-long search for new owners turned up flat.

“With heavy hearts, we find ourselves at the end of a chapter. We have spent the last year looking for the next owner(s) to shepherd Buttercup into the future. Alas, we have not found that person(s),” said Buttercup.

The business first started looking for new owners in February 2023 after announcing a new opportunity had been presented to them and they wanted to pursue it.

Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever since. The husband and wife team, Jessie and Daniel Browning, moved to San Angelo in the summer of 2019 to open Buttercup and have been in business since 2007 and have been in the specialty coffee industry for 15 years. The couple partners with several local Texas and local companies such as St. Abigail Honeys and Halfmann’s Cake Cottage.

“We will miss being part of your lives and are thankful we got to know so many amazing people of San Angelo,” said Buttercup.

December 23, 2023, will be the last day the business will be open.