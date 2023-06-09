SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what is a better way to show Pop how much you love and appreciate him than heading to downtown San Angelo on June 15 for Pops & Pints?
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating businesses will be offering free items, entertainment and discounts. Head to Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom to grab a copy of the Pops & Pints map along with a free key chain and half-off cheesy bread, while supplies last.
Other locations to check out include:
- Chadbourne Tavern – Free Appetizers with Purchase
- Circuit Breaker Arcade Bar – Free Shuffleboard, Ping Pong and $3 Coors Light Pints
- Cowboy-Up Chocolates – Samples of Whiskey River Pecan Brittle and 10% off purchase
- Fat Boss Pub – Free pint glass with purchase
- Froyo Sweets Downtown – Free Dad’s Root Beers
- Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom – Free keychain and half off cheesy bread
- Plateau Brewing Co – Pro-rated midyear mug club memberships at a discounted rate of $65, Pilsner glassware for Father’s Day special price of $5 (while supplies last). The 16oz glass comes with one pour of beer of your choice.
- The Martial Pint -Live Music and Discounts
- Trufant Bro. Tattoos with Lovelia – Discounted Tattoos and Flash Sales
- Wandering Mind Brewery – Details coming soon!
- Zero One Alehouse -Buy a pint, keep the glass