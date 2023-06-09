SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what is a better way to show Pop how much you love and appreciate him than heading to downtown San Angelo on June 15 for Pops & Pints?

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating businesses will be offering free items, entertainment and discounts. Head to Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom to grab a copy of the Pops & Pints map along with a free key chain and half-off cheesy bread, while supplies last.

Other locations to check out include: