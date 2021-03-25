Palm Saturday and Holy Week Masses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Diocese of San Angelo will not have pre-recorded Masses for Palm Sunday and the Paschal Triduum. Bishop Sis will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, which will be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SanAngeloCathedral. These Masses will remain available to view on Facebook after the livestream.
- Palm Sunday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
- Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.
- Service of the Passion, Friday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m.
- Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 3 at 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 4 at 12:00 p.m.
Courtesy: The Diocese of San Angelo