SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 16th annual Operation Blue Santa kicked off today, December 17, 2022, bringing joy to families across San Angelo.

Officers from SAPD and members from Goodfellow Airforce base joined Walmart to take SAISD children shopping to buy presents for family members and even for the children themselves to make this holiday season a little brighter.

This event is hosted by the San Angelo Coalition of Police and has been in operation since 2007. Every year, the group contacts SAISD and TLCA to make the selection of students to take part in the event.

The shopping trips are made possible through private donations collected over the year. After shopping with the servicemen and women, the children could also have all of their gifts wrapped before leaving the store by other volunteers.