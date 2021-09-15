Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services to host book signing with “Girl Squad” author Kim Hoover

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBT + Services will be hosting an in person book signing and live Q&A event on Monday, September 27, 2021 with author and attorney, Kim Hoover at the Open Arms office 113 North Harrison Street, according to a release from Open Arms on Monday.

According to the release, Kim Hoover is a lawyer by training, a real estate entrepreneur by experience and a writer by nature. Raised in Texas, she spent three decades in Washington, DC, where she built her career and her family. She and her wife of twenty years raised two daughters there and now split their time between Miami and New York City. In her spare time, Kim is most likely curled up with a cup of coffee and her latest political advocacy project.

Her novel, “Girl Squad” is a story of friendship, of betrayal, of passion, of awakening and ultimately a story of transformation.

The first 25 guests will receive a free autographed copy of “Girl Squad”. Light refreshments will be served. “Girl Squad” is available for purchase ahead of time at Old Town books in San Angelo, TX or oldtownbookstx.com or 325.703.5151.

For more information about the book signing, please call Open Arms at 325.655.2000.

Courtesy: Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services