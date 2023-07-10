SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — St. Paul Presbyterian Church opened its Oasis to offer meals and a place to stay cool in the middle of this summer heat.

The Oasis is open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to provide a meal. The food pantry is available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh produce is currently available, but it is first come, first serve.

“We started last year as a cooling center and then went through the winter as somewhere to get warm but we are open every day to have a place to have a meal, get out of the heat or the cold just rest in a safe place,” said host Dowlan Smith.

The services are covered through help from several donors. They are also asking for help to feed those in need. Those that have any extra produce from your garden that would like to share it can be dropped off at the church.

St Paul Presbyterian is located at 11 North Park St.