STERLING COUNTY, Texas – Russell Irby, the newly elected Sheriff of Sterling County, announced he wants to bring back the D.A.R.E. program and the Shattered Dreams project to schools and is look for community support to make the return of these projects possible, according to a release from the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Below is Sheriff Irby’s message to the community to bring back the programs:

As the newly elected Sheriff of Sterling County my mission is to bring back the DARE program in the school system to continually update the student on the dangers of drugs that are affecting the world today. It is important to me to be able to educate the kids early in life to help prevent issues in the future. I am also planning on bring back the Shattered Dreams Project to teach the dangers of alcohol along with drinking and driving and the risks you take that are involved when making these choices. At this time, I am asking the community for help with donations if possible to be able to start these programs back up. Any donation will be greatly appreciated to assist in the teaching of our children and to better their future. If you would like to donate, please specify which program you would like to donate to. Sterling County DARE program or Sterling County Shattered Dreams. Please send donations to: P.O. Box 928 Sterling City, Tx 76951. If you have questions contact me at the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office at 325-378-4771. Thank you, Russell Irby, Sterling County Sheriff

Courtesy: Sterling County Sheriff’s Office