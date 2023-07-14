SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre welcomed a new brewery in San Angelo on July 14 with a ribbon cutting.

Wandering Mind Brewery is serving up unique brews to push your palette and think beyond your typical beer.

Currently, there are 8 rotating taps depending on local seasonal ingredients and what music is playing in the brewery. The brewery also offers non-alcoholic options.

“This is what we want to do, this is what we’re here for, this is our creativity, this is our passion, this is our art form like I mentioned,” said marketing partner Kathryn Spencer. “We do this because we love it so that’s why we’re here so come see us!”

The Wandering Mind Brewery, at 130 S. Oakes St., will be celebrating its grand opening tomorrow, July 15.