SAN ANGELO, Texas – After years of planning, the new Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office is scheduled to open in a few months.

Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd says the public defender’s office could save county taxpayers about one-point-three million dollars annually.

Judge Floyd has been a part of the process for years, as he’s seen the cost of indigent defense increase over the past almost 30 years, from about 300-thousand dollars annually, to almost two and a half million.

The new office will provide public defense in Tom Green and six surrounding counties in the 51st and 119th judicial districts; including Coke, Concho, Irion, Schleicher, Sterling and Runnels.

A 12-member governing board that includes a professor from Angelo State University and Concho Valley business leaders will oversee the budget for the Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office. The state grant, for five years, will provide 80 percent of indigent defense costs in the first year and two-thirds of the costs for the next four.

Judge Floyd says he has a very high expectation that the new public defender’s office will go a long way into stabilizing our criminal justice system.