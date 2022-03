SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Nature Center has a new snake! He’s an albino Burmese python, to be specific. This guy is somewhere between 5-7 years old and weighs 65 pounds. The Nature Center wants the public’s help naming him.

Name ideas should be submitted at cosatx.us/naturecenter.

The person whose name is selected will receive a free family pass to the Nature Center, which includes a year of free admission for you, your immediate family and two general admission passes.