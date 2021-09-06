Miles Cotton Festival

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jane Jeschike talks with Jay Martin about the Miles Cotton festival taking place this weekend in Miles, Texas.

Below are a list of events taking place over the weekend at the Miles Cotton Festival:

SATURDAY EVENTS:

Cotton Stalk Contest: 8:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.
Miles Young Farmer Show Complex
Sponsored By Lonestar Farmers Cooperative
FMI: Paul Schwertner: 325/656-8922

Pancake Breakfast: 6:00 AM. – 9:00 A.M.
Weatherby Hall
Sponsored By: Miles Masonic Lodge
Parade
Honoring 9-11, First Responders,
All Veterans Of Any Armed Forces
Including Afghanistan And Iraq Vets

Parade: 10:00 A.M. — Downtown Miles
Line Up On Third Street — 9:00 A.M.
FMI: Katrina Torres: 325/340-5151

Arts/Crafts/Food Booths
City Park — 9:00 A.M. Until Close
FMI: Debbie Elguezabal: 325/227-0013
Historic Heritage Museum Miles Opera House
Following Parage Until 2:00 P.M.
Come See The History Of Miles America
Miles Exes Get Together Miles Opera House

Kid’s Area: 10:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.
Bounce Houses • Petting Zoo
Carnival
FMI: Tosha Dominguez: 325/315-8936
Channing Balmes: 325/716-9195

Queen’s Contest: 6:00 P.M.
Miles ISD Auditorium
Sponsored By: Miles Young Homemakers

For more information about the Miles Cotton Festival, please call Miles City Hall at 325-468-3151 or visit www.milestexas.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.