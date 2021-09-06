Jane Jeschike talks with Jay Martin about the Miles Cotton festival taking place this weekend in Miles, Texas.

Below are a list of events taking place over the weekend at the Miles Cotton Festival:

SATURDAY EVENTS:

Cotton Stalk Contest: 8:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Miles Young Farmer Show Complex

Sponsored By Lonestar Farmers Cooperative

FMI: Paul Schwertner: 325/656-8922

Pancake Breakfast: 6:00 AM. – 9:00 A.M.

Weatherby Hall

Sponsored By: Miles Masonic Lodge

Parade

Honoring 9-11, First Responders,

All Veterans Of Any Armed Forces

Including Afghanistan And Iraq Vets

Parade: 10:00 A.M. — Downtown Miles

Line Up On Third Street — 9:00 A.M.

FMI: Katrina Torres: 325/340-5151

Arts/Crafts/Food Booths

City Park — 9:00 A.M. Until Close

FMI: Debbie Elguezabal: 325/227-0013

Historic Heritage Museum Miles Opera House

Following Parage Until 2:00 P.M.

Come See The History Of Miles America

Miles Exes Get Together Miles Opera House

Kid’s Area: 10:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Bounce Houses • Petting Zoo

Carnival

FMI: Tosha Dominguez: 325/315-8936

Channing Balmes: 325/716-9195

Queen’s Contest: 6:00 P.M.

Miles ISD Auditorium

Sponsored By: Miles Young Homemakers

For more information about the Miles Cotton Festival, please call Miles City Hall at 325-468-3151 or visit www.milestexas.com