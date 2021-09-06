Jane Jeschike talks with Jay Martin about the Miles Cotton festival taking place this weekend in Miles, Texas.
Below are a list of events taking place over the weekend at the Miles Cotton Festival:
SATURDAY EVENTS:
Cotton Stalk Contest: 8:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.
Miles Young Farmer Show Complex
Sponsored By Lonestar Farmers Cooperative
FMI: Paul Schwertner: 325/656-8922
Pancake Breakfast: 6:00 AM. – 9:00 A.M.
Weatherby Hall
Sponsored By: Miles Masonic Lodge
Parade
Honoring 9-11, First Responders,
All Veterans Of Any Armed Forces
Including Afghanistan And Iraq Vets
Parade: 10:00 A.M. — Downtown Miles
Line Up On Third Street — 9:00 A.M.
FMI: Katrina Torres: 325/340-5151
Arts/Crafts/Food Booths
City Park — 9:00 A.M. Until Close
FMI: Debbie Elguezabal: 325/227-0013
Historic Heritage Museum Miles Opera House
Following Parage Until 2:00 P.M.
Come See The History Of Miles America
Miles Exes Get Together Miles Opera House
Kid’s Area: 10:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.
Bounce Houses • Petting Zoo
Carnival
FMI: Tosha Dominguez: 325/315-8936
Channing Balmes: 325/716-9195
Queen’s Contest: 6:00 P.M.
Miles ISD Auditorium
Sponsored By: Miles Young Homemakers
For more information about the Miles Cotton Festival, please call Miles City Hall at 325-468-3151 or visit www.milestexas.com