SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A popular local Mexican-American restaurant, Mendez Cafe, has shut its doors after 13 years of service to the community.

In early November, Mendez Cafe announced it would be closing its doors for good, citing issues with the restaurant building’s septic system and grease trap which needed to be replaced. According to Mendez Cafe, the owners of the building were unwilling to spend the money to make the repairs and it was suggested the business shut down and cancel its lease.

“13 years of serving our community was an absolute honor,” said the owner of Mendez Cafe, Diana Mendez. “This was just out of our control.”

Mendez said she has been involved in it since she was 15 years old, the reality of the closure hitting hard.

“My dad Tomas and I thank everyone for all the love and support all these years. We love y’all,” said Mendez.

There seemed to be a glimmer of hope for the family-run business when an individual bought their equipment to remodel everything out of their pocket according to a follow-up social media post made by the Mendez Cafe Facebook.

However, the post went on to say that this individual stole from them and was still using the business’s name, claiming it was being remodeled to open at a later date despite the Mendez Cafe announcing their closure.

“Mendez Cafe will never be the same without us, whether this person wants to try to do everything like us, it just won’t happen. We poured our heart into this for 13 years,” said Mendez Cafe in the post. “MENDEZ CAFE WILL BE BACK! We have to start from the bottom again, but we’ll be back!”

For the time being, the Mendez family is asking its customers to visit Mendez Cafe’s sister restaurant, Diana’s Cafe.