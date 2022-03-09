SAN ANGELO, Texas – The establishment of the new Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office in San Angelo will change the way attorney representation is funded for people who cannot afford it in Tom Green and surrounding counties.

Attorney Joe Stephens started his job as the new Chief Public Defender for the new Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office in December. He says the office will have more than 20 people when it’s fully staffed. 14 attorneys along with legal assistants and other staff members will work in the new office right across Beauregard from the Tom Green County Courthouse.

Stephens is in the process of designing the new office space on the first floor of the Edd B. Keyes building downtown. The new public defender’s office will replace the appointed attorney system that’s been in place for years, although Tom Green County will continue funding some attorney appointments.

He says the new Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office is scheduled to start taking appointments later this spring.