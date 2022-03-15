SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo City Council Members on Tuesday heard a proclamation designating Wednesday, March 16, 2022 as “Small Business Development Center” Day.

It’s a national collective to recognize how the centers, including the center in San Angelo operated with Angelo State University, help small business owners in the Concho Valley and across the country.

“Our services are completely free. There’s no cost to the small business owner. So whether you are starting out or you’re an established business you can reach out to us. We are offering our one on one assistance through in person and virtual means so we’re available here at the BRC,” Dezaray Johnson, advisor and program coordinator for the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center, said.

San Angelo’s ASU Small Business Development Center is in the City’s “Business Factory” building at 69 North Chadbourne.