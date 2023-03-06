SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — After nearly 30 years of service in the Concho Valley, Peasant Village officially had a ribbon cutting.

Many gathered at the restaurant Monday, March 6 for the celebration. Peasant Village is known for its gourmet twist, offering culinary twists from around the world to San Angelo.

Additionally, the owners announced that after the previous three years of serving exclusively during dinner hours, the restaurant will be re-opening for lunch service.

The menu is inspired by the owners’ great-grandparents’ handwritten cookbooks dating from the 1780s.