SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The city of San Angelo has released April 2023’s Health Inspection scores, here is a list of local businesses that scored below 90.

Food establishments are inspected between two to four times a year dependent on the risk of the population served and the types of food served. Risk determination takes into consideration the type of food, preparation methods, the number of people served, the number of employees handling food products and whether the population served a highly susceptible population (i.e. schools, hospitals and day cares).

According to the city website, inspection scores are focused on food safety items that directly cause problems. Many items that people may see, such as dirty dining area floors and walls, may appear bad, but they do not actually affect the safety of the food; demerits are not given for these types of items.

COSA noted that not all businesses in the report were inspected in April and have provided a “Date of Inspection” column for clarification in the report.