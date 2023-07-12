SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —A rising TLCA San Angelo sophomore has made her mark in the science community as the first African American student from Tom Green County to attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas.

Mateya Trees created a project that focuses on the hot and dry climate of West Texas and how using hydrogels can help the soil hold and conserve water. Trees did not do this project for school. Instead, she took it on in her own time, so she is very proud that her research will be heard across Texas.

“It kind of makes me hopeful that there will be other kids like me that will be more confident to do experiments like this and get to have such great experiences and go to internationals and lots of science fairs and being able to show our interest to other people,” said Trees.

Trees added that she will continue her research going forward by testing the hydrogels in soil and is excited to make an impact on the horticulture industry