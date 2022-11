SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos was celebrated at the Lawnhaven Cemetery on November 1.

Families and friends gathered to remember loved ones who died at the event along with participating in face-painting and watching performances by Ballet Azteca Dancers.

“It’s all to commemorate and to remember that person and for you to not forget where you come from, who you are because of a lot of times we have busy lives and we just lose it,” said Eulogio Diaz.