SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The tradition of the Lake Nasworthy Firework is ready to blast off and light up the San Angelo sky on Tuesday, July 4.

Goodfellow Air Force Base is working in cooperation with the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association to sponsor the 2023 fireworks show.

“I’ve been in San Angelo my whole life I can’t remember a time when we didn’t come out and watch the fireworks at the lake so I’m very proud to be part of the homeowners association out here now to continue that tradition and its done year after year just by a lot of great people who want to make sure we still have that sense of community and that pride in our nation,” said Lake Nasworthy HOA President Ken Taylor.

The fireworks are launched from the dam across from the Goodfellow recreation camp. The show begins sometime after nine and will last about half an hour. KIXY radio will broadcast coordinated patriotic music.