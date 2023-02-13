SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST’s Teacher of the Week for the week of Feb. 10 teaches San Angelo 2nd graders.

Rikke Flores is a teacher at Fort Concho Elementary School. She says she inherited the love of teaching from her mother who taught for more than 30 years. Flores has taught at Fort Concho for seven of the past ten teaching years

“Anything can be achievable,” said Flores. “Follow your dreams, follow your heart and no matter how big or how small something is, it can always be obtained.”

