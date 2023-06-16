SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year employees of KLST’s parent company Nexstar mark Founder’s Day of Caring on June 16 with a volunteer project to help people that need it.

Today, KLST employees picked up paintbrushes and cans of paint to spruce up part of the San Angelo home of Vivian Gonzalez.

“This house means a lot to me. My first house here in San Angelo, cause I’m from Abilene, and I purchased this house and it was a really ugly old house I fixed it up,” Gonzalez said.

This year, employees helped repaint her garage.

The Founder’s Day of Caring included volunteer work here and in cities across Texas and the United States with stations operated by Nexstar.