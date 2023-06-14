SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The toughest and bravest kids in Texas will be testing their skills as they hold on for an eight-second ride on a bull for the chance to win the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge on June 24 in the Foster Communication Coliseum.

San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge flyer. This event is happening at the Foster Communication Coliseum with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the challenge starting at 7 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m., Peewee contests including 8U, 11U, 14U and 16U will be facing off for a 60% payback and a buckle. Youth can enter the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge for $100. Those in the open contest will receive a 100% payback and $5,000 added along with a buckle. Entries for the open contest are $120.

Lawtin Sherwood, the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge organizer, shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that the open contest will feature a long round and a short round for the championship buckle. Peewee contests will be one round with the winner taking all.

Sherwood also said that this event is a great way for kids to start getting their boots in the door for bull riding whether it be for their future at the junior high, high school, or collegiate levels.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Adults can watch the challenge for $20. Kids 8 and under will be admitted for free.

Youth that are interested in joining the contest can contact Shaina Dominguez at (254) 485-1806. Adults can enter by contacting Gina Graham at (254) 396-2140.