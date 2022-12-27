SAN ANGELO, Texas — The one and only Joe Gatto is making his way to San Angelo for a night of comedy on June 1.

Those in and around San Angelo can laugh the evening away with Gatto, who is a comedian, actor and producer, at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m.

According to the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website, Gatto is known not only for his jokes but also for hit TV shows like “The Misery Index” and “Impractical Jokers”. Gatto is also a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, which toured to sold-out shows across the world.

Tickets for Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy are on sale on the SAPAC website ranging from $39.75 to $114.75.