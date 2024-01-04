SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several people around the city of San Angelo are starting fundraisers to help raise money for a family who recently lost a loved one in a shooting in downtown San Angelo.

On Friday, January 5 a bake sale will be held for Jakob Jones at the old Allsups on North Grape Creek Road, across from the new Allsups on U.S. Highway 86 North. Posts on social media share that the bake sale will start at 8 a.m. and will include cookies, brownies, muffins and more. The sale will end when all baked goods are sold. Both cash and CashApp will be accepted during the sale.

Others close to Jones have started a GoFundMe to give the 23-year-old “the proper burial a young deserves”. At the time of this publication, $1,505 or the $15,000 goal has been raised.

Jones is described in the GoFundMe as a bright soul who would give someone in need his last dollar and loved working on his truck. All donations to the GoFundMe will go to the Jones family.