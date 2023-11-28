SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It is that time of year to get in your festive attire, gather the family, and crank up the tunes as you drive around in awe at the twinkling Christmas lights that illuminate the path in front of you.

This year in San Angelo, several places are getting out the ladder and hanging up the Christmas decor with care for the holidays. Here are some places you can check out Christmas lights in San Angelo:

Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights Will be December 1 through December 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a voluntary donation of $8 per car. Click here for more info.



Railway Museum of San Angelo Christmas decor and lights at the Railway Museum of San Angelo will coincide with the Concho Christmas Celebration. Click here for more info.

Angelo State University Watch as ASU celebrates the lighting of their Christmas tree from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28. The ASU Symphony Orchestra, Chorale and Mariachi Pastores will be on site for a holiday pops concert along with ASU’s mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic.



Community Tree Lighting Ceremony From 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., San Angelo will be lighting the 2023 community Christmas tree on the corner of Concho Avenue and Chadbourne Street on Dec. 2.

Lights of Christmas Parade The parade will be lighting up downtown San Angelo starting at 6 p.m. following the 2023 Community Tree Lighting Ceremony.



Know of a place that has sparkling Christmas lights this year? Let us know so we can add it to the list!