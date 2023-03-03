SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Just picture it – your strolling along the Concho River on a nice March day, wafting in the different smells that arise from BBQ teams stations as they work to craft the winning food, enjoying the local vendors and grooving to the live music and performances taking place.

All of this will be a reality on Saturday, March 4 at 325 S. Oakes St. during the seventh annual Brews, Ewes and BBQ cook-off.

Here is the entertainment lineup for Saturday:

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Kyler Dean

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Animo

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Angelo Xpress Athletics Cheer Squad

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Raks Sanan Belly Dance Group

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Billy Dan Langley One Man Blues Band

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – ShineOla

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Award Ceremony

For more information about the Brews, Ewes and BBQ event click here or follow the link below.