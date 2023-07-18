SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A barbeque brisket plate & chicken plate fundraiser will be taking place in Dove Creek on July 19 to help raise money for the family that lost a toddler in a wreck on US-87.

The fundraiser will be at 12237 Dove Creek, with lunch pick-up from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A family member shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that plate deliveries to San Angelo will begin at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Plates are $15 each and can be pre-ordered. Money raised will help the Palmour family with travel and funeral expenses. For more information, contact (325) 656-5156.

A GoFundMe was also started on July 18 to help the family during this time. As of 3:16 p.m. on July 18, $4,170 out of the $25,000 goal. To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

On July 17, an SUV, motorcycle, and Freightliner were involved in a major accident that took the life of a two-year-old and sent four others to the hospital.

According to previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage, a Freightliner traveling on U.S. 87 failed to control its speed and collided with an SUV that was also traveling southbound on U.S. 87. This resulted in the SUV sticking the motorcycle and causing all three vehicles to overturn.

The driver of the SUV, Morgan Palmour, was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. A two-year-old and a four-year-old were also in the SUV. The two-year-old was pronounced dead by JP Susan Werner and the 4-four-year-old was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating Injuries.

The motorcyclist, James Palmour – the brother of Morgan Palmour, and the driver of the Freightliner were also transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.