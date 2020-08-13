H-E-B Back to School Specials and Introducing Tasha Gallegos as Top Store Leader of H-E-B #1

Tasha Gallegos, H-E-B #1’s newest Top Store Leader talks with Kristen about Back-to-School specials H-E-B will be having for the upcoming school year and her transition to running H-E-B since Lynn Shipley’s retirement.

More Stories for you

• Different types of COVID-19 tests explained

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Health officials say even with the numbers of people being tested in San Angelo for Coronavirus,…

• Congressman Mike Conaway weighs in on National Security issues at West Texas Moving Forward Conference

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The West Texas Moving Forward Conference was held in place of the 2020 West Texas Legislative…

• 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: zebra mussels present in O.H. Ivie reservoir

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For many years people have heard about the spread of zebra mussels, and the impacts its had. Now,…

• 40th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 40th death from complications related to COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Tom Green County H…

• Angelo State University professor’s book now on Required Reading list at West Point

*The following is a press release from Angelo State University. A book published by Dr. William A. Taylor of the…