H-E-B Back to School Specials and Introducing Tasha Gallegos as Top Store Leader of H-E-B #1

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tasha Gallegos, H-E-B #1’s newest Top Store Leader talks with Kristen about Back-to-School specials H-E-B will be having for the upcoming school year and her transition to running H-E-B since Lynn Shipley’s retirement.

More Stories for you

• Different types of COVID-19 tests explained
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Health officials say even with the numbers of people being tested in San Angelo for Coronavirus,…

• Congressman Mike Conaway weighs in on National Security issues at West Texas Moving Forward Conference
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The West Texas Moving Forward Conference was held in place of the 2020 West Texas Legislative…

• 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: zebra mussels present in O.H. Ivie reservoir
SAN ANGELO, Texas – For many years people have heard about the spread of zebra mussels, and the impacts its had. Now,…

• 40th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department
SAN ANGELO, TX — The 40th death from complications related to COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Tom Green County H…

• Angelo State University professor’s book now on Required Reading list at West Point
*The following is a press release from Angelo State University. A book published by Dr. William A. Taylor of the…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.