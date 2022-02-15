SAN ANGELO, Texas – A group of local attorneys, consisting of Michael Deadman, Liz Wardlaw Albert, Wes Giesecke and Brian Raymond, have announced they are endorsing Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Below is a statement from the attorneys explaining why they chose to endorse Kolls for Tom Green County Judge:
We are collectively writing this to show our support for Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge.
We have all known Todd for a number of years and know him to be a leader with a strong moral compass and advocate for growth in Tom Green County.
We have no doubt that Todd will show patience and effectively guide our county moving forward.
As attorneys, we understand the importance our county administration has over the day to day operations of the justice system. We trust that Todd is the leader for that role.