SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Light up the neon lights and dance the night away with your family at one of San Angelo’s Date Night dances happening next week!

Tickets for the daddy-daughter, mother-son and family night dances are on sale at 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Here is this year’s Date Night schedule:

Monday, February 20 – Daddy-daughter night

Tuesday, February 21 – Mother-son night

Wednesday, February 22 – Daddy-daughter night

Thursday, February 23 – Family night

Tickets for the Light Up the Neon Lights Date night are $12 for daddy-daughter and mother-son nights and $20 for family night. The family night includes a catered dinner.

Those ages five to 13 are welcome to join some one on one time with their parents from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center. All ages are welcome to join in family night.

Date Nights will include music, dancing door prizes and snacks along with the opportunity to buy photos and other mementos.

For more information, call the City of San Angelo Recreation offices at 325-657-4450.