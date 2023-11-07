SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Nov. 15 and 16, those who give a pint of blood during the H.E.B. Give a Pint Get a Turkey Blood Drive Shannon South with Vitalant can get a free turkey for their Thanksgiving meal.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3502 Knickerbocker Rd., those at least 16 years old and weighing 110 pounds can give blood to help someone in the U.S. who needs blood. Vitalant shares in a press release that fewer people donate blood during the holidays than at any time of year. With someone needing blood every two seconds, Vitalant is urging eligible donors to schedule an appointment for a blood donation.

Donors will receive a voucher of up to $25 for a frozen turkey courtesy of H.E.B., two Cinemark movie passes and a free sandwich courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

The drive will be inside the conference room next to the Chapel.

Appointments are not needed by are recommended by Vitalant. 16-year-old donors must have a minor donor permit signed by a legal guardian. Click here for more information.