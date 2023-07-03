SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tonight, July 3, thousands of people are expected for this year’s Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks show at the River Stage.

The gates opened at noon today for people to get spots for tonight’s concert and fireworks show. This afternoon at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, across from Fort Concho, people got together for a car Show-N- Shine, sponsored by the Hispanic Heritage Museum.

“We’re just excited to be part of the kick-off for the July 3rd concert. The entire event sounds like it’s going to be the biggest one san angelo’s done with the fireworks and we just wanna enjoy it while we can,” said Tom Green County Sheriff Lt. Bill Kirkland.

The program on July 3 will start at 6:30 p.m. at the River Stage.