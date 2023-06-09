SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Beat the heat and make a splash this summer at four of the best swing spots in and around San Angelo.
Municipal Pool
The Municipal Pool at 18 E. Ave A is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. Those ages three to 64 can swim for $5. Ages 65 and older can get in for $3 and those two and under are free.
Brown’s Park and Pool
Brown’s Park and Pool is open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Admission is $5 a person, those three and under are admitted for free. Brown’s Park and Pool is located at
Christoval Pugh Park
The River Park, also known as Pugh Park is located in Christoval on Ranch Road 2048. Those that head out to the spot are welcome to bring inner tubes, kayaks, or other water sports equipment they would like to enjoy the Concho River. No glass bottles are allowed at the river. Camping overnight at Pugh Park must not exceed three nights.
Mary E. Lee Park
Mary E. Lee Park, located on Lake Nasworthy is the perfect spot to take a dip in the lake. This park has a beach swimming area, picnic areas, restrooms, playgrounds, a boat ramp, and a boat dock. No camping is allowed at this park and pets are not allowed in the beach area.