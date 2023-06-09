Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Beat the heat and make a splash this summer at four of the best swing spots in and around San Angelo.

Municipal Pool

The Municipal Pool at 18 E. Ave A is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. Those ages three to 64 can swim for $5. Ages 65 and older can get in for $3 and those two and under are free.

San Angelo Municipal Pool

Brown’s Park and Pool

Brown’s Park and Pool is open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Admission is $5 a person, those three and under are admitted for free. Brown’s Park and Pool is located at

Christoval Pugh Park

The River Park, also known as Pugh Park is located in Christoval on Ranch Road 2048. Those that head out to the spot are welcome to bring inner tubes, kayaks, or other water sports equipment they would like to enjoy the Concho River. No glass bottles are allowed at the river. Camping overnight at Pugh Park must not exceed three nights.

Mary E. Lee Park

Mary E. Lee Park, located on Lake Nasworthy is the perfect spot to take a dip in the lake. This park has a beach swimming area, picnic areas, restrooms, playgrounds, a boat ramp, and a boat dock. No camping is allowed at this park and pets are not allowed in the beach area.