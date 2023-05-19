SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Starting May 20, active military personnel can enjoy the history of the Fort Concho Museum for free through a new program.

This new program is available just one week before schools let out for summer because of the Blue Star Museum program which is a partnership between the National for the Arts and Defense.

“Active duty get free access to the fort,” Sarah Ross the education coordinator at Fort Concho shared.

“Starting this weekend it’s going to go all the way through the summer. People can come out and enjoy the fort and it’s free of cost for active duty,” she said.

This free program will begin on National Armed Forces Day and will continue until Sept. 4.