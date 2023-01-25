SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 14-year-old Zander.

He’s a handsome boy with an amazing smile and a big loving heart.

Zander loves being outdoors and listening to music and movies which help stimulate his brain.

He does have special medical needs, requires a wheelchair and receives in-home education services.

Zander would be a great addition to a family that’s looking for unconditional love…and lots of cuddles and affection.

If you think you could be Zander’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.