SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet a 4-pack of brothers and sisters who are seeking their forever family!

Yazmina is the oldest at age 8. She’s got a sweet, energetic personality and loves gymnastics!

Treavyon is 7. He enjoys smiling, making people laugh and he’s super athletic – whether it’s track, baseball or football.

Twin sister Treazure is also 7. She’s friendly, has a great imagination and wants to be a cheerleader or ballerina.

The youngest is 3-year-old Arriyah. She loves being cuddled and would be great with a family pet.

Their ideal family would be patient and have plenty of time to stay active with these kids who would bring lots of joy and personality into a home!

If you think you could be Yazmina, Treavyon, Treazure and Arriyah’s forever family, call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.